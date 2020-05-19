Bhumi Pednekar remembers his father on his birthday.

See this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Papa ♥ ï¸Â I miss you every day, every minute and every second … But then, I see you everywhere … When I look at myself, my eyes are like yours … When Samu he smiles, his smile is full of the same mischief … When we tease mom and she says: they are both like Satish. When we do something good, she says, they are both like Satish. When mom talks about you, she blushes like a teenager, that little tear lights up her eye, with happiness and eternal longing and love for the love of her life. When Subhash kaká tells us about his epic escapades and courage. His kindness and generosity – "Arre our Satish was a king with a heart of gold,quot; – he says. Every Ganesh Chaturthi when Pinky Bua misses her brother and mistreats her son: "aarti toh Satish karta tha,quot; '' Satish ke pasand ke aloo puri "were done each time with so much love. Each Eid in Rashid kaka & # 39; s and the fun we had, I'm sure he misses his friend and all your jokes. I remember every morning that you woke me up with that bitter karela juice, all the sour news in the world and your sweet and sweet smile. I remember every night that you stayed awake with me during my exams … I remember every time you fed me with your hands … Every time you prepared that hot water bottle for my cramps … Every time I manipulated for the things I want … Every time you pretended , nothing I said was false … Every time you picked me up from school and listened to Madonna on our way back … Every time you chose me in life and taught me a new trick … Every time who intended to sleep after our bedtime … Ca Every time I slipped out of the house that it was a crime, and now I know that you knew everything, you let me make my mistakes because you knew that life was short. Every cricket and football game we saw … Every birthday of ours, where you made us feel like we were gods … Every failure of ours was celebrated and every success learned from it. You taught us to love everyone and made us strong. Every time they say, they are both like Him. I miss you even more because I wish you could have seen the "You,quot; that we have become. #SatishMotiramPednekar #HappyBirthdayPapa #MissYou

