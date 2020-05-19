Beyonce, Taylor Swift, J.Lo, Demi Lovato Join Obamas Virtual Graduation Event

WENN

Beyonce Knowles, T. Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and Demi Lovato are among the new additions joining Barack Obama and his wife for the upcoming Class 2020 graduation event.

Beyonce Knowles, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopezand Demi lovato They joined the roster of stars lining up to deliver inspiring messages to high school graduates during a virtual graduation ceremony in June 2020.

The singers will unite Lana Condor, Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter, Ciara, Lady Gaga, Zendaya Coleman, Kelly Rowland, Alicia Keysand international education activist Malala Yousafzai for the event, which will be led by the former US President. USA Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle.

The former leader will kick off the Dear Class of 2020 event with a few words of encouragement for seniors who receive their high school diplomas for self-isolation.

The ceremony will air on YouTube on June 6, 2020 via the streaming platform learnathome.withyoutube.com.

Obama recently delivered a shocking graduation message during Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 on May 16, 2020.