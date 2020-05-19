BET To Air Andre Harrell Tribute with Mariah Carey, Babyface, Jamie Foxx and more

Just a few weeks after his untimely passing, legendary music tycoon Andre Harrell prepares for an official BET tribute. The network has just announced that Andre Harrell will receive a star-studded tribute from some of his closest friends and from those who benefited from his experience as one of the most memorable figures in modern music.

According to @HollywoodReporter, BET is officially on board to pay tribute to the late Andre Harrell, the legendary music executive who is noted for spearheading the careers of Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci and more. As we previously reported, Andre sadly passed away at the age of 59 earlier this month from alleged cardiac complications.

The BET broadcast tribute will be called "Mr. Champagne and Bubbles " – which was a nickname for Andre. Various celebrities will be available to give you a proper farewell, including Mariah Carey, Babyface, Jamie Foxx, Chris Rock, Naomi Campbell, Lee Daniels, Russell Simmons, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Robin Thicke. The special tribute will air without commercials on BET, BET Jams, BET Soul, and REVOLT TV, where Andre was vice president until his death.

Andre Harrell founded Uptown Records in the late 1980s and shaped the R,amp;B / hip hop sound working with artists like Mary J. Blige, Heavy D & the Boyz, Al B. Sure! And Guy Diddy did a famous internship for Uptown and signed with Mary J. Blige and Jodeci, which led him to start his own label, Bad Boy Records.

Diddy and Mary published very emotional tributes to Andre after his death, although it is unclear if they will be part of the BET tribute.

