Ben Stiller says he and sister Amy were with dad Jerry when he passed away – He talks about his last days

During a new interview, Ben Stiller revealed that he was next to his father, Jerry, when he passed away. In addition, he spoke about his last days and the struggles he suffered.

Ben also paid tribute to Jerry's successful career.

In addition, on a personal and family level, he described it as "nutritious,quot; and "overprotective,quot;.

Ben and his brother, Amy, were apparently next to their father during their last days on Earth.

He shared in an interview for The New Yorker that Jerry was as funny as ever "to the end."

‘My sister and I were able to be with him (before he died). And, just because he didn't have a coronavirus-related illness, and had been sick for a while, we were able to be with him, for which I am very, very grateful. I was slowing down a lot and dealing with a lot of problems. And so the last two weeks were more difficult for him, "the Zoolander actor shared with the publication.

‘But he left in peace, and he had a sense of humor, sure, to the end. I hesitate to call it a sense of humor. He was just funny, and he was always himself. He was almost ninety-three years old, and I think his body was at that time when it was time, "he continued to mention.

In fact, on May 11, Ben shared the sad news in a tweet, mentioning that Jerry died of natural causes.

The publication says: "I am sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great father and grandfather, and the most devoted husband to Anne for about 62 years. She will be greatly missed. I love you dad. & # 39;



