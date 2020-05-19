Ben Stiller reveals how he and father Jerry Stiller spent their last days

Just over a week after her father's death, Ben stiller is sharing how he and Jerry stiller He spent his last days together.

In an interview with The New Yorker on Tuesday there is something about mary The actor is reflecting on his father's life and legacy. The legendary comedian and entertainer was 92 years old at the time of his death.

Stiller tells the publication that he and his sister Amy Stiller They were able to spend time with their father before he died. "My sister and I were able to be with him," he shared. "And, due to the fact that he did not have a coronavirus-related illness, and that he had been ill for a while, we were able to be with him, for which I am very, very grateful."

the Zoolander The actor also shared that although "last week or both were tougher for him," his sense of humor was there until the end.