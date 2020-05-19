Ben Stiller reveals how he and father Jerry Stiller spent their last days

Just over a week after her father's death, Ben stiller is sharing how he and Jerry stiller He spent his last days together.
In an interview with The New Yorker on Tuesday there is something about mary The actor is reflecting on his father's life and legacy. The legendary comedian and entertainer was 92 years old at the time of his death.
Stiller tells the publication that he and his sister Amy Stiller They were able to spend time with their father before he died. "My sister and I were able to be with him," he shared. "And, due to the fact that he did not have a coronavirus-related illness, and that he had been ill for a while, we were able to be with him, for which I am very, very grateful."
the Zoolander The actor also shared that although "last week or both were tougher for him," his sense of humor was there until the end.
"I was slowing down a lot and I was dealing with a lot of problems," Stiller said. "But he left peacefully, and he had a sense of humor, to the end. I hesitate to call it a sense of humor. He was just fun, and he was always himself. He was almost nine and three years old, and I think his body was at that point in the one that was the moment ".
The deceased actor would have turned 93 on June 8.
At the time of his death, Stiller led social media to share the tragic news.
"It saddens me to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," he wrote on Twitter. "He was a great father and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. She will be greatly missed. I love you Dad."
When asked about the time when he realized his parents were really funny, the Tropical thunder The actor shared that it happened gradually when they got "a little older."
"When I was a teenager, I could really appreciate his humor," he said. "And then really, as I grew up a lot and got a perspective, I was able to really see out of the lens of just being his son."
The 54-year-old actor also reflected on the comic influences of his late father. "He was an old school guy in terms of showmanship, and overall," he said. "He grew up during the Depression, and he was very poor, and he loved listening to the radio and going to see vaudeville acts with his father. So certainly people like Henny Youngman and Jack Benny and Burns and Allen. And that was always his dream, since he was a child, which was not my mother's dream at all. For him it was a real emotion, since he did it in the business, to be able to meet these people and have friends. "
Stiller also contemplated one of his father's most iconic roles: the unforgettable Frank Costanza in Seinfeld.
"I think,quot; Seinfeld "really changed his life, because he was at a point in his career where the phone was not ringing," shared the actor. "And he and my mom had really stopped working together. So for someone who has thrived at work and thrived on being fun and having an interaction with an audience, it really changed everything for him."
