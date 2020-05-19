Belarus develops an unmanned air defense system – Upnews Info

BSVT – New Technologies LLC, a manufacturing company in Belarus, is developing a new unmanned air defense system, called Berserk.

According to the company, the new one is designed for precision shooting with GShG-7.62 twin machine guns from a halt to enemy personnel and drones, helicopters, and low-flying aircraft.

Berserk consists of a self-propelled tracking unmanned combat vehicle and an AWS operator that enables remote control and combat operation of the robotic combat vehicle via a wireless communication link at a distance of up to 5000m in case of visibility direct up to 2000 m in an urban area.

Equipped with a modern optical-electronic system and artificial intelligence elements, it is capable of independently capturing targets at distances of up to 10 km and identifying them by type.

As "Berserk,quot; is equipped with state-of-the-art optronic systems, it is easy for the operator to control the system, as well as detect and recognize different targets.

The high maneuverability and cross country capacity system make it a good solution for the automatic protection of any sector or object through surveillance or patrolling.