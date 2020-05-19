Azriel Clary Trolls R. Kelly after judge closes early release offer

Azriel Clary, the alleged victim and ex-girlfriend of embarrassed singer R. Kelly, took to Twitter to cast a shadow on her ex after a judge shut down his third attempt to release him from jail.

"It really amazes me how a man left women in the rooms for days, without a phone, just paper to write an apology … but now that you're in a room all day without a phone, you don't like it. The irony," tweeted.

She continued: "Don't tell me you can't TAKE what YOU gave. Now, that's FUN."

Kelly's legal team has tried three times to have the singer released early due to the coronavirus outbreak. A judge has denied his release three times, citing Kelly as a flight risk, and also claiming that he has a history of witness tampering. The jude says his team's diagnosis of "prediabetes,quot; is not a strong enough argument to free the star from house arrest before his trial.