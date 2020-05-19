Azriel Clary Trolls R. Kelly after judge closes early release offer

Bradley Lamb
Azriel Clary, the alleged victim and ex-girlfriend of embarrassed singer R. Kelly, took to Twitter to cast a shadow on her ex after a judge shut down his third attempt to release him from jail.

"It really amazes me how a man left women in the rooms for days, without a phone, just paper to write an apology … but now that you're in a room all day without a phone, you don't like it. The irony," tweeted.

