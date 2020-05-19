Azriel Clary Shades R. Kelly for locking & # 39; Women in rooms for days & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLffbab49811d8ed1dfbab5a361ad62bbc14%

The ex-girlfriend of the imprisoned singer, 22, points to him on his Twitter account after revealing that he is in the midst of the healing process.

R. KellyAzriel Clary's ex-girlfriend continues to hit the disgraced singer. The 22-year-old, who has since been reunited with her family, turned to her Twitter account to further detail her past relationship with the music icon.

"It really amazes me how a man would leave women in the rooms for days, with no phone just paper to write an apology …", so Azriel tweeted to her followers on Monday May 18, "but now that you're in a Room all day without a phone, you don't like it. The irony. "

Azriel Clary shadowed R. Kelly.

Prior to this, Azriel made headlines after she was filmed tearing up Kelly's fancy coats. "Materialistic things don't abuse me. That's not what abused me. The clothes weren't manipulating me. The man was. The man was supplying everything," she said after destroying the jacket during an Instagram Live session.

"You sound stupid. You sound very, very stupid supporting someone you now know abuses so many people. How stupid can you be? How degrading can you be?" she added.

"You can't be mad at me because I'm healing, and I'm healing amazingly. And I'm happy to be healing. Don't fuck with me. Let me be happy. Let me live my life," he continued. "[Men] think that because they buy things from you, they deserve to treat you the way they want to treat you. I don't give a shit, even if you give him a million rings, that doesn't give you the right to treat me the way you want. If you want this jacket of his, I can send you this jacket. "

Azriel dated Kelly when she was 17, while the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer was 48 years old. The R&B star is currently in jail on multiple charges of sexual misconduct, including three federal sex trafficking charges: kidnapping, forced labor, sexual exploitation of a child. and blackmail. His first court date is tentatively set for September. Kelly denied all allegations of sexual abuse.