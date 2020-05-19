Ava DuVernay cites the first amendment when she seeks to dismiss the lawsuit for her show "When they see us"

WENN

The director of & # 39; When They See Us & # 39; and Netflix bosses are asking the judge to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Central Park Five prosecutor Linda Fairstein after the premiere of her television show.

Ava DuVernay and Netflix bosses seek dismissal of Central Park Five prosecutor Linda Fairsteindemand for his television series "When they see us"they slandered her.

Fairstein sued the Emmy-winning series in March, alleging the four-part show, about five Harlem black and Latino teens who were wrongfully convicted of raping a white woman, Trisha Meili, while jogging in Central Park in New York, was defamatory.

According to Up News Info.com, DuVernay and Netflix executives are now seeking dismissal of the former prosecutor's lawsuit, citing protection from the United States' First Amendment.

"Plaintiff's Lawsuits Fail Under the First Amendment as a Matter of Law," a motion filed in Florida on Monday, May 18, 2020 by Oscar-nominated director, Netflix bosses and co-defendant producer and writer for the WTSU, Attica Locke, says: "Material falsehood is essential to any libel claim and is an element that the plaintiff must establish."

The 36-page presentation describes the show as an "artistic dramatization of controversial and controversial historical events" and declares that Fairstein's argument that writers "put words in his mouth" is a "non sequitur", for which he claims for defamation it must be dismissed.

Fairstein claims that the show unfairly described her as a "racist and unethical villain who is determined to imprison innocent children of color at any cost" and that her portrayal of Felicity Huffman in the miniseries features "complete fabrications and (is) easily contradicted by the evidence in the public record. "

DuVernay and his co-defendants also want the lawsuit dismissed, since they have no connection to Florida, where Fairstein recently moved and filed his complaint.

At the time of the conviction of Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaamand Korey Wise For the crime in 1990, the prosecutor-turned-crime novelist took credit for his convictions. However, those convictions were overturned in 2002 after it became clear they were innocent, following a confession by the rapist and serial killer. Matias Reyes.