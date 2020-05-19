Authorities seek confiscation of old Gilgamesh tablet from Hobby's lobby

The 3,600-year-old clay artifact, known as the "Gilgamesh Dream Tablet," originated in the area of what is now Iraq, and was illegally imported into the United States in the 2000s, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.
An international auction house sold the tablet in 2014 to Hobby Lobby for display at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, according to a civil complaint filed by prosecutors seeking the loss of the artifact. Despite questions from the retailer and the museum, the auction house withheld information about where the tablet came from, authorities said.
The museum has cooperated with the investigation, prosecutors said. Charlotte Clay, a museum spokeswoman, said Tuesday that she supported efforts "to return this fragment from Gilgamesh to Iraq."
Hobby Lobby has repeatedly struggled with the provenance of its rare acquisitions since 2017, when the company They agreed to lose 5,500 artifacts and pay a $ 3 million fine for a collection of ancient clay wedge tablets that prosecutors said had been smuggled into the United States from Iraq. Those items, purchased from a dealer in 2010, were eventually turned over to the Iraqi authorities.
This March, Steve Green, president of the Hobby Lobby and chairman of the museum's board, said more artifacts would be shipped to Egypt and Iraq. In a statement, he He acknowledged that he had "trusted the wrong people to guide me, and unknowingly dealt with unscrupulous merchants."
The Gilgamesh tablet, measuring 6 inches by 5 inches, includes a part of the poem in which the protagonist, King Gilgamesh of Uruk, describes his dreams to his mother. She interprets them as the prediction of the arrival of a new friend.
"You will see it and your heart will laugh," she says to her son.
After the Persian Gulf War of 1991, hundreds of thousands of objects are created, including many wedge-shaped tablets. having been looted from archaeological sites throughout Iraq.
"As long as looted cultural property is found in this country, the United States government will do everything possible to preserve heritage by returning such artifacts to where they belong," United States Attorney Richard P. Donoghue said in the statement.
"In this case, a major auction house failed to meet its obligations by minimizing its concerns that the provenance of a major Iraqi artifact was manufactured and withheld from buyer information that undermined the reliability of the provenance," he said.
In court documents, authorities traced the tablet's ownership until 2003, when an unidentified American antique dealer bought a wedge-shaped tablet embedded from the family of a Jordanian antique dealer in London. This and other items were shipped to the United States.
After the tablet was imported and cleaned, experts on cuneiform, a writing system used in ancient Mesopotamia, "recognized it as a part of the Gilgamesh epic," the statement said.
In 2007, the distributor sold the tablet to two buyers and created a bogus letter of origin claiming that the tablet had been inside a box of items purchased at a 1981 auction in San Francisco, according to court documents.
A later owner of the tablet provided that letter to the auction house, prosecutors said.
"The antiques vendor informed the auction house that the provenance would not stand up to scrutiny and should not be used in connection with a public sale," said the United States Attorney's Office.
In 2014, the tablet was sold by the auction house to Hobby Lobby in a private sale for $ 1,674,000 to display at the museum, according to court records.
About three years later, a museum curator, who was conducting a due diligence investigation into artifacts, sought more information about the tablet's origin.
"Despite questions from the museum and the Hobby Lobby, the auction house withheld information about where the tablet came from," prosecutors said. Ms Clay, the museum's spokeswoman, said Tuesday that "before displaying the item in 2017, we informed the Iraqi Embassy that we had the item in our possession, but a thorough investigation would be required to establish the provenance."
He added: "We have continued these private conversations with Iraqi officials."
In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Hobby Lobby accused auctioneer Christie of "fraudulent and misleading conduct,quot; regarding an old tablet with a fragment of Gilgamesh.
The lawsuit alleges "fraud and breach of express and implicit order,quot; regarding the tablet, and seeks a refund of what you paid for the tablet.
In a statement Tuesday, Christie said the lawsuit was related to an unidentified merchant's admission of illegal activity "prior to Christie's involvement,quot; with the tablet.
"We are reviewing all representations made to us by previous owners and will reserve our rights in this matter," said the auction house. "The claims within the filing that suggest Christie was aware of the original fraud or illegal import are inconsistent with our investigation."
Although the government moved to formally take possession of the tablet on Monday, it has kept it since September 2019, when agents from the Department of Homeland Security seized it from the museum.
The tablet is currently in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security in a secure warehouse, John Marzulli, a spokesman for the United States Attorney's Office, said Tuesday.
If the government manages to obtain a confiscation order from a judge, the artifact can be returned to Iraq, which has filed a recovery request with US Customs and Border Protection. USA
Peter C. Fitzhugh, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent in charge who worked on the case, said in a statement: "We are proud of our research that led to this recovery of part of Iraq's cultural history. This rare tablet was looted from Iraq and years later sold at a major auction house, with questionable provenance and no backing." .