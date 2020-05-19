Asian markets follow Wall Street boom: live trade updates

Asian markets follow Wall Street's rise, but doubts remain.
New hopes that economies may successfully emerge from the global coronavirus outbreak helped Asian markets follow Wall Street on Tuesday, but other indicators suggested the increase may be short-lived.
Shares in Australia and South Korea led the increase, which sent markets in the Asia-Pacific region more than 1 percent higher.
The increase followed a jump of more than 3 percent in the main Wall Street indexes on Monday. A pharmaceutical company, Moderna, said that early tests of its coronavirus vaccine on a small group of people showed promising early results. Investors also focused on comments by Jerome H. Powell, chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, who said the central bank could do more to help the American economy.
Investors ignored Mr. Powell's other comments about a potentially slow and painful recovery, and other market indicators suggested on Tuesday that the recovery in global markets could come to an end.
Futures markets indicated that Wall Street would open moderately lower on Tuesday. US Treasury bond prices. USA They rose, which is often a sign of growing investor skepticism. Oil prices fell in the futures markets after a big rally on Monday.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index was 1.8 percent higher at noon. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index rose 1.9 percent. The Mainland Composite Shanghai Index was up 0.5 percent. South Korea's Kospi and Australia's S & P / ASX 200 rose 2 percent.
Many of the world economies have begun to loosen trade restrictions, the Federal Reserve chairman said Sunday that the central bank has more firepower to lend to recovery efforts, and a drug maker reported positive developments in a early trial of a coronavirus vaccine.
Taken together, the events triggered a rise in global stock prices and Wall Street had its best day in about six weeks.
The S,amp;P 500 rose more than 3 percent on Monday, while benchmark stock values in Europe rose 4-6 percent.
Before commerce began in the United States, the pharmacist Modern said his coronavirus vaccine showed promising initial results in human tests. Initial tests were done on just eight people, but the hope that a vaccine could be developed quickly was enough to boost stock prices.
Jerome H. Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, also encouraged markets to assert that "there really was no limit,quot; to what the central bank could do with its emergency loan services.
Still, investors searched for silver linings as the world grapples with blockages and other restrictions. Japan released economic figures on Monday that formally show its economy. It fell into recession, but Tokyo has begun easing some of its containment efforts. Some restrictions have also been lifted in parts of Europe and the United States.
And Monday's trade had all the characteristics of a recovery focused on the prospects for a return to normality. Shares of companies that can earn the most, such as United airlines, Expedia group and Marriott International they were among the best in the S,amp;P 500.
With each request, China's drive to become the world's biggest banker in the developing world is counterproductive. In the past two decades, it has unleashed a wave of global loans to expand its influence and become a political and economic superpower. Borrowers place ports, mines, and other crown jewels as collateral.
Now, as the world economy falters, countries are increasingly telling Beijing that they cannot return the money.
China faces difficult decisions. If he restructures or forgives these loans, that could strain his financial system and enrage the Chinese people, who are suffering from their own slowdown. But if China demands payment when many countries are already angry at Beijing for its handling of the pandemic, its quest for global influence could be at risk.
Jerome H. Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, will tell members of Congress that the central bank is ready to do what it can to help the American economy weather the current strong recession.
"The scope and speed of this recession are without modern precedent and are significantly worse than any recession since World War II," said Powell. He said in prepared testimony that he is scheduled to hand over to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.
He added that the Fed was "committed to using our full range of tools to support the economy at this difficult time, even when we recognize that these actions are only part of a broader public sector response."
Mr. Powell will testify alongside Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The couple will explain to senators what they are doing with a $ 500 billion congressional appropriation in the CARES Act that was primarily intended to support the Fed's emergency loan programs, which can maintain the flow of credit to businesses. and local governments in times of crisis.
Mr. Mnuchin will testify that he expects economic conditions to improve in the third and fourth quarters of this year as the economy begins to reopen, according to the prepared observations. He will also champion his work in the financial aid effort, noting the Paycheck Protection, Economic Impact Payments and Payroll Support Program for the airline industry.
"While these are unprecedented and difficult times, these programs are having a positive impact on people," the Treasury secretary will say.
Mr. Mnuchin will also testify that the Treasury has committed up to $ 195 billion in credit support and that the remaining $ 259 billion is held in reserve to "create or expand programs as needed,quot; as they oversee different sectors of the economy. .
Catch up – this is what's happening.
A protracted global recession is the top short-term concern among risk management leaders, according to a report released Tuesday by the World Economic Forum. The report was based on surveys of 350 risk professionals, who also mentioned high unemployment, another outbreak, and protectionism among their fears in the next 18 months. The authors of the report demand that world leaders act together now to stem the growing economic distress and social unrest caused by the pandemic.
Uber He said Monday that he laid off 3,000 employees, closed 45 of its global offices and reorganized several of its side businesses, as the coronavirus caused an 80 percent drop in its transportation business. Uber has also scaled back its food delivery service, Uber Eats, in several countries where it was unsuccessful and sold its bike and scooter arm, Jump. The company has laid off about 25 percent of its workforce in the past month.
The reports were contributed by Carlos Tejada, Maria Abi-Habib, Keith Bradsher, Jeanna Smialek, Kate Conger, Mohammed Hadi and Gregory Schmidt.