As child care industry gets green light to reopen, new restrictions could hamper business – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rickie Lafon was watching closely Monday when Governor Greg Abbott announced the next wave of business restrictions the state would lift.

"It was a joy to hear those words, that child care was opening."

The owner of the Sunrise Learning Center in McKinney, Lafon also serves as president of the Texas Licensed Child Care Association, which represents centers throughout the state.

He estimates that more than half have closed in the past two months.

In his own center, he saw two-thirds of the children stop coming in a matter of days.

"The parents were terrified of leaving," he said.

Lafon was concerned about what it meant for his family business.

"It scared me. I had many sleepless nights. I think a lot of us in the child care industry have it, "he said."

For weeks, the state has banned centers from accepting children other than those with parents considered essential workers.

That has now changed, but many of the precautions required from child care centers have not.

Destiny Garrett drops down and picks up her two-year-old daughter at the nursery doors.

"It's a little bit different, you know, but I'd rather be safe than sorry," she said.

Access to the interior is limited, even for parents.

Lafon says he still allows potential families to tour his facilities, but only after business hours.

Texas also requires that children, employees, and anyone else who walks through doors be screened and temperature controlled.

Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be rejected.

Hands are washed repeatedly throughout the day and new routines reinforce social estrangement.

"We have made parents say," Do children really understand how to stay apart? "And we say," Sure! "

Lafon says that at her center, the teachers make the children count cards among themselves.

"Always make sure your friend is three steps ahead," says Lafon, who is taught.

There are new limits on how many children's centers can accept.

The state is now restricting child care centers to no more than 10 children per caregiver and 20 to a room with two caregivers. The proportions will be even lower in rooms with children under the age of three.

Previously, however, a caregiver for children ages 6 to 13 could see up to 26 at a time.

"Everyone is concerned about proportions," said Lafon.

Lafon said that if they don't change, the cost of child care will increase.

"He will have to, to compensate. Yes, "he said.

With many vendors nervous about the future, Lafon is focusing on the positive.

He is happy that he is now able to welcome more children and he knows that the parents will be happy too.