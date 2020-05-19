As airlines recover during pandemic, Southwest Airlines posts modest revenue improvement – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – While revenues for Dallas-based Southwest Airlines declined 95 percent in April, company officials say demand for air travel is increasing.

After weeks of essentially zero demand for air travel in the United States, even a small improvement in passenger demand, booking and travel cancellations, is a step in the right direction. Southwest said the number of flight reservations exceeded cancellations in the past month. Cancellations had been outpacing reservations for most of March and April.

But the picture is not yet optimistic: Southwest predicts it will sell only 25% to 30% of seats on its greatly reduced flight schedule this month.

The airline has not changed its guidance on how many flights it expects to have this month, and Southwest still forecasts that the schedule will be reduced by 60% to 70% from last year's schedule for the month.

But Southwest raised its forecast for June: It said it expects to have a capacity reduction of only 45% to 55% in the month. And he expects June revenue to drop from 80% to 85%, selling only 30% to 45% of seats.

Still, the company warned that the environment remains uncertain.

Southwest is the fourth largest airline in the country behind American, Delta and United.

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly has repeatedly said he expected air travel to begin returning when the country began to reopen. But he said he did not know how much and how quickly such a return in demand would take place.

