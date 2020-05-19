Arrested Boulder woman thought she was exempt from Hawaii's coronavirus quarantine

A Boulder woman who was arrested in Hawaii over the weekend and accused of violating the state's new 14-day coronavirus quarantine said Monday that she thought she was exempt from the requirement.

"I thought I was here 100% legally," said Tara Trunfio, 23. "I really did it."

Trunfio was arrested Saturday and charged with ignoring the state's quarantine order, which requires anyone visiting or returning to Hawaii to be isolated for two weeks upon arrival. She said Monday that she thought she was classified as an essential worker who was exempt from quarantine because she planned to work as an herbalist.

"I just want to farm, heal the Earth, and do good things," he said from a hospital room where he was waiting for test results to see if he had COVID-19. The test came back negative, he said later.

Officials at the state's Joint Information Center COVID-19 said in a statement Monday that Trunfio never received a quarantine exemption and was not classified as an essential worker.

"Even if Ms. Trunfio,quot; with the intention "of being an herbalist qualifies her as a critical infrastructure worker, which is not the case, that would only allow her to leave her designated quarantine location to perform her critical infrastructure work," he said. the notice.

Trunfio, who faces up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $ 5,000 for violating the state order, said Monday that he intends to fight the charges.

He arrived in Hawaii around May 3 with the intention of working on a farm for three months, but left the farm after a couple of days, Trunfio said, then slept in a car and in the woods for the next few days because he said he I couldn't afford a hotel room.

Trunfio showed screenshots from Up News Info of emails he sent to the state quarantine hotline on May 5, where he wrote that she was an exempt worker and that she was going to change her address. She never heard an answer, she said, which she thought meant she was ready.

"I assumed it was, they put it in the books like, 'OK, this person moved to this place,'" he said.

Maui police asked the public on Friday to be on the lookout for Trunfio because he was violating the quarantine. That day, Trunfio went to the beach, met a young man there and agreed to take him back to his home in Kula, he said. After arriving there, Trunfio met the young man's father, who apparently recognized her from the news coverage generated by the police bulletin and called the authorities.

She was arrested around 2 a.m. of Saturday. Police said he was trespassing on the property and refused to leave. Trunfio said he was collecting his belongings and was leaving when the officers arrived.

"They took things from my hands and put shackles on me and I said, 'Please let me sit down for a moment,'" he said. She claimed that officers cut her wrist during the arrest.

On Monday, Trunfio said she still hopes to stay in Hawaii after being released from the hospital, and that she hopes to find another farm to work. She said she will be careful to follow all state rules in the future.

"I like to respect people, that's my thing," he said. "It's okay if people are scared. But I wasn't trying to be scary."