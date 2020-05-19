Arquus Celebrates Production of Sherpa's 1000th Armored Vehicle – Upnews Info

French specialty vehicle maker Arquus has announced that it recently completed production of the 1,000th armored vehicle Sherpa.

The company said it is an important milestone for the Sherpa family, founded in 2006, which has constantly evolved since then.

The Sherpa is a family of French-made light tactical vehicles designed specifically for military needs and offering high performance in terms of mobility, protection and payload.

The Sherpa Light family consists of four basic models: the Sherpa Scout, an armored reconnaissance and reconnaissance vehicle with a capacity for 4 or 5 soldiers, also available in the Station Wagon version; the Carrier, equipped with a bed to transport troops or systems; the APC, for the protected transport of troops; and the Sherpa Special Forces, designed for missions behind enemy lines.

The vehicle can be offered with an armored helmet, weapon systems, assault ladder, ambulance, and many other configurations. This modularity enables the company to respond to specific requirements of the military or internal security forces, from peacekeeping and law enforcement to firefighting missions, in all areas. Different versions with a common chassis (95% of shared components) adapted for military or internal security use.

Since 2006, Chile, Lebanon and Indonesia have acquired Sherpa vehicles to enhance the capabilities of their police and security forces. Arquus developed a version of Assault Ladder in 2014 to provide unprecedented capabilities to combat organized crime and terrorism. India, the Brazilian Federal Police, as well as the French GIGN, soon selected that version. The most iconic vehicle, the Sherpa Assault Ladder is implemented in all the group's delicate interventions. In 2016 the French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced a contract to deliver 300 Sherpa vehicles to Kuwait. These vehicles have been the highlight of the DGA 2019 show in Kuwait City.

Sherpa's commercial success, in all versions and configurations, has enabled the foundation and growth of long-term and long-lasting industrial activity, combining modern methods, long-term experience and high-quality design. Since 2006, all Sherpa vehicles from the Arquus have been produced on the Arquus site in Limoges, with a fully dedicated production line. In 14 years, more than 1,000 Sherpa vehicles of all versions and configurations have left the production line. The Garchizy plant has also contributed to that industrial organization by providing the Sherpa's armored helmets.