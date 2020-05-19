Arnold Schwarzenegger reacts to Katherine having a baby with Chris Pratt

Arnold schwarzenegger I can't wait to be a grandfather.

During the Monday episode at Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon, the Terminator Star couldn't help but talk about the news that her daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt they wait for their first child together, telling the host Jimmy Fallon who is ready to meet his grandson.

"Yes, can you believe that? I mean, it's really exciting news that Katherine is now, you know you're pregnant and you have a baby, I don't know when exactly. Sometime this summer," she said. "And, inevitably, I really want to play with whatever, her or him, and have a little fun."

While still enthusiastic about his future grandson and future parents, Arnold admitted that the baby's impressive lineage had not been lost on him. "I think this is a unique experience," he began. "But I was just thinking about the gene pool. I mean, think about this for a second: It's part Kennedy and part, you know, there are three genetic groups here. You can do Kennedy, Schwarzenegger, and Pratt."