Arnold Schwarzenegger reacts to Katherine having a baby with Chris Pratt

Arnold schwarzenegger I can't wait to be a grandfather.
During the Monday episode at Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon, the Terminator Star couldn't help but talk about the news that her daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt they wait for their first child together, telling the host Jimmy Fallon who is ready to meet his grandson.
"Yes, can you believe that? I mean, it's really exciting news that Katherine is now, you know you're pregnant and you have a baby, I don't know when exactly. Sometime this summer," she said. "And, inevitably, I really want to play with whatever, her or him, and have a little fun."
While still enthusiastic about his future grandson and future parents, Arnold admitted that the baby's impressive lineage had not been lost on him. "I think this is a unique experience," he began. "But I was just thinking about the gene pool. I mean, think about this for a second: It's part Kennedy and part, you know, there are three genetic groups here. You can do Kennedy, Schwarzenegger, and Pratt."
"I mean, we can do anything," added Arnold. "We can go and solve the Cuban missile crisis, we can go and kill predators with our bare hands and we are going to train dinosaurs. I mean, think about this. That is a lot of power here."
But, there is one trait that the Kindergarten police Star hopes that the little one does not inherit from him. "The worst thing is that this child ends, you know, with my accent," he joked. "That's what we don't want."
It was learned that Katherine and Chris were waiting in April, just two months before their first wedding anniversary. According to a source, the couple had expressed interest in expanding their family from the beginning.
Yuichi Yamazaki / Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
"Katherine and Chris have been very open about wanting to have children soon," the source told E! News. "She has expressed that she would love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year preparing to shoot, but they are both ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby to their happy marriage."
Another source shared that The gift of forgiveness author has already become an amazing stepmother of the Jurassic world son of the star Jack, 7, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris.
"Katherine has always loved children and Jack is very special to her," said the source. "She really enjoys being with him and watching him grow up. She wants to be a great stepmother and do everything she can to provide him with a welcoming and loving home."
Chris got excited about his wife's parenting skills during E! In the room, where he hinted that the babies were in the brain. "She is a great stepmother. She, God willing, will be a great mother someday," he said. "She has good parents, big brothers. She fills all my many deficits."
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTML793090ff05c92e2e2c6c88c0c9d55a8518%