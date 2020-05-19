Ariana Grande and Halsey unfortunately did not win the "Midsommar,quot; May Queen dress from the A24 auction

Last month, A24 held a charity auction of accessories for some of their movies, including the amazing May Queen dress that Florence Pugh put on Midsommar.
Many wanted the dress, including me, obviously.
Ariana Grande posted on her Instagram story that she wanted to bid on her.
Halsey also wanted the dress, joking on Twitter that she was trying to avoid bidding on it.
Well unfortunately neither Ariana nor Halsey will be crowned Queen of May.
The winning bid went to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which spent $ 65,000 on it.
The bad news is that we won't be able to see celebrities shaking it in quarantine, but the good news is that anyone can now see it in person, once the pandemic is over, of course.
