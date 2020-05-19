Ansel Elgort studies journalism and Japanese in preparation for & # 39; Tokyo Vice & # 39;

WENN

Impressed by the dedication that the actor of & # 39; Baby Driver & # 39; He proved to dominate his character, director Michael Mann claims he is doing 'a very immersive job'.

Filmmaker Michael Mann was impressed with Ansel Elgort& # 39; preparation for the new movie "Vice President of Tokyo"revealing the"Baby Driver"Star studied journalism and Japanese to master her character.

The actor portrays a bloodhound confronting a major crime boss in the new movie, which was in production for six days in Tokyo when the coronavirus closed the film, and Mann is eager to get back behind the camera after talking about his protagonist.

"Ansel has been fierce, in preparation (preparation)," the director tells Up News Info. "He wrote about three stories. Lowell Bergman, my friend from & # 39; The Insider & # 39; (film), connected us with Jason Felch, who teaches journalism but was an investigative reporter for the LA (Los Angeles) Times, and James Queally, a great crime reporter at the LA Times. We spent time in South Central, downtown, and Ansel made three different stories to learn about the complications of that job … "

"He (also) threw himself into four-hour classes, only in Japanese, every day (sic). After four intense weeks, he can go into a restaurant and chat, and Japanese speakers say his accent is good" . .. "

"I am excited with what I am seeing. It is a very immersive work that he is doing. That is what he wanted from him, and certainly it is what he has done."