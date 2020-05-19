Annie Glenn, widow of astronaut John Glenn, dies of COVID-19 complications in a nursing home in Minn – Up News Info

Annie Glenn, the widow of the astronaut and American Senator John Glenn and advocate of communication disorders, died. She was 100 years old.

Hank Wilson, a spokesman for the Glenn College of Public Affairs at Ohio State University, says Glenn died Tuesday of complications from COVID-19 at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota.

After her husband became the first American to orbit Earth in 1962, Glenn moved away from the media spotlight due to stuttering. An intensive program helped her control her speech and speak in public.

She served on the advisory boards of numerous child abuse and speech and hearing organizations.

