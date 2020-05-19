Angelina Jolie doesn't want her kids to be around Brad Pitt's close friend Alia Shawkat

WENN

The actress of & # 39; Maleficent: the mistress of evil & # 39; She allegedly warns her ex-husband to keep Shiloh away from the & # 39; Development student arrested & # 39; while the 13-year-old girl stays with her father.

Angelina Jolie is not happy with Brad PittGirlfriends. The Academy Award-winning actress has reportedly banned her ex-husband's close friend Alia Shawkat to get anywhere around your kids.

According to Globe, quoted by Mirror, the Marvel star "The eternal"warns her ex-husband to keep her daughter Shiloh away from"Development arrested"Light up when the 13-year-old girl is staying with her father. As previously reported, Brad has spent a lot of time with Alia during the coronavirus quarantine.

The ban comes after Shiloh was reported to have been introduced to Alia during the teenager's visit to her father's place. Shiloh supposedly "got along with Alia" and was excited to meet her. She couldn't stop raving about the 31-year-old actress upon returning to Brad's house and Angelina was furious at that.

Angie reportedly called Brad to tell him that she did not want her children to be reunited with any of her friends. The "Once upon a time in Hollywood"the actor allegedly thought that he"Pernicious"The star could befriend Alia, but a source said," Angie doesn't have many friends and has no intention of making Brad's new baby one of them. "

According to Us Weekly, Brad and Alia often hang out together in the middle of the shutdown. A source told the site earlier this month that "they are dating a lot." The source shared, "They're only about 10 minutes from each other, so Alia will bike or walk to Brad's house when they have time to relax."

Describing their relationship as "very organic and easy", the source revealed that Alia has been helping "World War Z"he stars in his sculpture work". She has been by his side in his art studio, helping him brainstorm to participate in projects and vice versa, "said the source.

Meanwhile, other insider insisted that Brad and Alia's relationship is purely platonic despite their frequent meetings.