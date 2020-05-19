Andrew Stanton in early talks to direct "President Spaceman" for Searchlight and Simon Kinberg – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf367c96fca00e691401b668a5daf13d714%

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Andrew Stanton is in early conversations we overhear to direct Astronaut president for Searchlight Pictures and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films.

Astronaut president is based on that of Thomas Pierce New Yorker short story of the same name, and it's the second magazine piece the writer is adapting with Genre for a big-screen shot. In August, the Up News Info Netflix won the Pierce award was broken. New Yorker story Delay package, Pyros which has Reese Witherspoon attached to the star and Kinberg's genre film production.

Pierce & # 39; s Astronaut president It unfolds in the near future, and follows a famous corporate robber who gives up his worldly wealth. To redeem himself, he enrolls in an interplanetary mission to colonize the great solar system. The story follows his last days on Earth and the consequences when the trip does not go as planned. Pierce is adapting his own story for the big screen. Kinberg is producing alongside Audrey Chon of Genre Films.

Stanton is a Pixar vet, his first feature film project is The life of a bug as co-director before continuing to direct Finding Nemo, Wall-E, and Finding Dory. Stanton has been nominated for six Oscars, winning Best Animated Film in 2004 for Finding Nemo and again in 2009 for Wall-E. He was also an executive producer and co-writer on the recent Oscar winner for Animated Pic Oscar. Toy Story 4 It raised over $ 1.07 billion. Stanton recently directed an episode of Amazon's limited futuristic drama series. Tales from the loop, "Echo Sphere", and his previous TV directing credits include Stranger things, Legion and Better call Saul.

For the past few months, Genre Films has been using this time to develop movies so they're ready to roll. The Up News Info told him for the first time in recent days that the Kinberg spec script Here comes the flood It was won by Netflix in a fierce mid-seven figure auction with leading directors and actors already surrounding it. Genre has David Ayer writing and directing a new version of The dirty dozen on Warner Bros. Genre also has the untitled genre drama Kinberg / David Weil on Apple TV driven by the character who has been considered the spirit of H.G. Wells & # 39; War of words.

