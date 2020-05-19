Anaheim Launches Microcredit Program for Small Businesses Affected by Coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The city of Anaheim hopes to help small business owners affected by state orders to stay home, such as Shahraic Khan and Kris Irons.

Both men say they are concerned about the financial strains of the coronavirus closures.

Khan, who operates Scoop And Juice, has had to cut hours for his only two employees, and says expenses are piling up.

Irons, the owner of Requiem Coffee, Tea And Fantasy, says his business is based on people physically on site, somewhat off-limits at the moment.

%MINIFYHTML766d0f47bcb0fd75324e6f955dcf83f417%

The closing orders have cost him around $ 100,000 in revenue, Irons said, and he would have to restructure enormously to keep his business running.

Stories like his have led the city to step in with the creation of a microcredit program designed to provide short-term assistance to Anaheim businesses that have five or fewer employees.

Loans are available for up to $ 10,000 with a two-year term, up to 12 months of deferred payments, 2% interest, and no penalty for early repayment.

Anaheim expects approximately 100 small businesses in the city to receive microloans.

All eligible applicants will be awarded through a random lottery system.

Interested companies should send an email to [email protected] with their business name, address and contact information for further instructions.

Applications are posted this Thursday at 9 a.m. and they close on Friday at 5 p.m.

%MINIFYHTML766d0f47bcb0fd75324e6f955dcf83f418%

For more information on eligibility, loan terms, and the application process, visit the Anaheim Business Loan & Grant website.