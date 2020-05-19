Ammika Harris' latest photos with Aeko make fans say Chris Brown's baby is like a living doll

Ammika Harris shared some new photos on her social media account with her baby Aeko. People can't get enough of her and Chris Brown's baby and they say she looks like a living doll.

Take a look at her recent post that will make fan day be lower Ammika is also talking about love in her legend.

‘When I speak of love, I am speaking of it. Whole heart in human form, "Ammika captioned her post.

Someone said, "Omg, it's growing so fast!", And another follower posted this message: "Your little fingers must taste like milk because they are ALWAYS in your mouth." sooo stinking cute. "

A commenter said, "The Chosen One." Your little hat! "And another fan wrote this:" Omgoodness. Aeko is so adorable @ammikaaa that she is so precious and beautiful. Look at her plump little cheeks !!!! Very cute !!! & # 39;

Someone else said, "It's absolutely beautiful! Big genes from mom and dad: how old is he now? & # 39; And a follower posted this: & # 39; It's hurting him so much … I got my grandpa the teething egg that helps … I tried others it didn't work but he likes the egg. & # 39;

Another follower said, "His eyes and then that smile with his finger still in his mouth, this baby was made by God Himself."

A commenter said: ‘OMGGGGGG I LOVE IT !!!!! If I didn't have A MILLION KIDS yet, this would give me ideas. "

Someone else said: Es It's so cute! Like a living doll! My daughter Legacy is 9 months old, the weather is beautiful but she can also be a thief. Enjoy every moment. & # 39;

Apart from this, Ammika recently celebrated its 27th anniversary, and Chris Brown made everyone happy when he wrote an emotional message to mark this important event.

Ad

He also made sure to publicly profess his love for Ammika, and fans can now rest assured that these two are definitely an item.



Post views:

0 0