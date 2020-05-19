Amitabh Bachchan praises Maniesh Paul for his short film What If



We all know that if there is a man who can make us laugh at the hat drop, it is Maniesh Paul. The popular actor and presenter is funny and his wit always keeps us entertained on small screens and sometimes during our own events.



Maniesh Paul has now ventured into short-form content and has made a short film called What If that has been winning hearts on the Internet. Not only netizens, but even the people of B-town gaga goes on the movie.

In addition to the good news, What If has been appreciated by none other than Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor went to his Twitter today and praised Paul saying: ‘Maniesh Paul … makes a short film about the current conditions … Every drop counts … every effort counts. "Now, when Big B himself praises someone, it is surely something important for an actor.

What If is an outstanding film that spreads awareness about the current Corona pandemic. The movie beautifully shows the truth of our current battle with blocking and more. The climax of this movie is said to be to surprise people and get people talking about the movie.