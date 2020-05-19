Americans Still Don't Trust Driverless Cars

Driverless cars are having a hard time gaining our trust.

This is not a complete shock considering that autonomous vehicles remain theoretical and elusive for most people. The limited number of driverless cars on the road today are primarily test vehicles that are not available to the traveling public. Combine that with Americans very, shall we say, Complicated feelings towards concepts like "freedom,quot; and "control,quot;, and you can see where this is going. Digging technology on the streets, control monsters on the sheets.

The latest survey to affirm this deep mistrust comes from Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE), a coalition of industry actors and non-profit organizations aimed at improving the public's understanding of autonomous vehicles. A quick look at the results reveals that they will have to work for them.

Nearly 3 in 4 Americans say autonomous vehicle technology "is not ready for primetime."

About 48 percent said they would never get into a taxi or vehicle to share the autonomous journey.

Another 20 percent think that autonomous vehicles will never be safe.

Only 34 percent think AV benefits will outweigh disadvantages.

Only 18 percent are eager to enter the waiting list for the first AV.

These were some of the findings that emerged from the PAVE survey of 1,200 Americans, who were contacted by the SurveyUSA pollster between late February and early March 2020. But it could easily have been the result of any self-driving car survey conducted. in the last five years. A variety of auto-related groups such as AAA, Kelley Blue Book, and Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety have found similar skepticism in their surveys.

Taken together, these results paint a rather bleak picture for the future of autonomous vehicles. After all, much of the technology's success will depend on public perception and willingness.

Companies working in autonomous taxis, such as Waymo, Cruise and Argo, already face these issues through their own pilot projects and limited commercial deployments. Of course, they have their own data, and therefore their own ideas on how to overcome this skepticism.

And the numbers are not entirely bad either. About half of the people surveyed by PAVE and SurveyUSA said they owned vehicles with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features like automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistance, and blind spot detection. Familiarity and approval of these characteristics may lead to a more positive attitude about autonomous cars, according to the survey. It makes sense, but it's still a great leap between a car with improved cruise control and one that can drive without human intervention.

Most people responded favorably to a vehicle that supports driving, "but with the driver always in full control." This is antithetical to all companies that claim to be looking for driverless cars. They argue that most vehicle crashes are the result of human error, and that to improve road safety, humans must be removed from the equation.

That is why it has companies like Cruise that features vehicles without traditional controls like steering wheels and pedals. And companies like Nuro are lobbying the government for exemptions from federal regulations that require certain features like rearview mirrors and backup cameras.

PAVE says that this skepticism and mistrust is based on ignorance.

PAVE says this skepticism and mistrust is based on ignorance and lack of experience rather than knowledge of a specific problem or inconvenience. For example, most respondents said they were unfamiliar with any of the deaths associated with automated technologies, such as the deadly Uber accident in Tempe, Arizona, or any of the drivers who died while using the Tesla autopilot system. . That should be a red flag for operators: People don't need to hear about the really big flaws to harbor real hostility towards the technology.

PAVE concludes that the more autonomous cars hit the road, the more people will trust them. But that will take some time, given that many of the first predictions about the availability of the technology have proven overly optimistic. Many people thought that the roads would be overrun with robot vehicles by 2020, but here we are. It's 2020, and the amount of AVs currently being tested is a fraction of a fraction of a percentage.

"There was a misperception that autonomous technology would one day be resolved in a binary fashion and would be available everywhere," Karl Iagnemma, CEO of Hyundai and Aptiv's joint venture in autonomous vehicles, recently told me. "There has been constant improvement over time, but it is clear that there would not be a binary pass function where one day we don't have AV and the next they are everywhere."

Iagnemma said AV operators are just beginning to understand how the public perceives driverless cars. This is useful information, but it will take time and more vehicles and more people before perceptions begin to change. For example, Aptiv's robotaxi pilot with Lyft in Las Vegas, who has made more than 100,000 trips, includes two security operators in the front seat. People see those two operators, but they also see that the car does things they haven't seen before.

"Despite the fact that there are vehicle operators in the car, customers see that the steering wheel turns on its own," said Iagnemma. "It is a great time for most people. A formative experience.