Amazon Studios and Lena Waithe develop Neil Paik's short story "Reawakening" for broadcast – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Amazon Studios and Hillman Grad are developing a series based on Neil Paik's short story, Six by Eight Press. Wake, following a competitive situation for the property. Paik is adapting his story for the screen and will act as co-executive producer, with executive producers Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani for Hillman Grad. The project is part of Waithe's general agreement with Amazon Studios.

Wake it follows a brother and sister devastated by violence. They are on opposite sides of a large-scale conflict between Earth refugees and the native inhabitants of a utopian planet.

Paik's second Six by Eight short story that unfolded in recent weeks, his Rainbow Fish in the works of Warner Bros. and Macro, which he is also adapting and executive producing for film. The Up News Info first told you about that project. Paik is set to make his directorial debut with The pretty Automatik is united to produce. His short film The lost, made in association with AT&T and DirecTV, rated for Oscar consideration in 2018. The lost He won the Artios Award 2019 short film category for the cast of Matthew Lessall.

Paik is represented by Grandview and WME.

Hillman Grad has projects on Netflix, Disney, BET, Showtime, HBO, and Amazon. Its diverse board includes Universal Queen & Slim, which Waithe wrote and was directed by Melina Mantzoukas. His current projects include the Quibi docuseries You don't have these, the second season of BET Boomerangand the new BET comedy series TwentyWhich is loosely based on Waithe's life from when she moved to Los Angeles and follows the adventures of a queer black girl and her two best friends who spend most of their days talking and chasing their dreams. Other projects currently in various stages of production: They: covenant for Amazon; Untitled Childish Fury Project for HBO; and the winner of the Sundance Film Festival 2020 award The 40 year old versionRadha Blank's groundbreaking film, which combines real life and fiction to follow its protagonist, an unlucky New York playwright who decides to reinvent himself and save his artistic voice by becoming a rapper at 40.