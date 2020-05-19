Amazon returns to business after virus deal with unions

PARIS – Amazon is gradually reopening its warehouses in France after developing virus security measures with unions, in an effort to end weeks of legal trouble that had dramatically reduced the company's French business and attracted worldwide attention.

In a victory for unions, French courts ruled last month that Amazon had not done enough to protect thousands of French workers from the coronavirus. As a result, the world's largest online retailer closed its six French warehouses, just as global demand soared as stores were closed due to virus restrictions.

After lengthy negotiations, Amazon began a three-week reopening process on Tuesday.

"It is a great victory for Amazon workers in France," as well as others who have complained about poor virus protection, said Stephane Enjalran, national secretary of the Southern France Solidarity Union, who led the legal proceedings. as Amazon's largest union.

French unions have been in contact with Amazon workers in the United States, Italy, Poland and beyond, Enjalran told The Associated Press. He expressed hope that French court rulings could encourage them, or workers at other companies in France, to demand greater security against viruses.

Amazon said that all necessary measures had already been implemented before the temporary closure, and that it has made no major changes since then. "Our sites are safe and always have been," he said in a statement.

Unions dispute that, saying it took weeks for the company to supply masks and gel to workers, and mocked the strict French union consultation process. They say Amazon didn't do enough to enforce social distancing, to ensure pinwheels and personal storage areas were virus-free, or to increase the cleanliness of its warehouses, and two French courts agreed.

The new security measures in French warehouses include stricter rules for social distancing, monitoring by a new independent expert and radical changes in the logistics chain to reduce the number of people who can work in the same place at the same time, he said. Pitch.

"The most important thing is that there is a dialogue between management and workers that has not happened before," he said.

Amazon is now conducting training sessions for French warehouse staff, in a small group at a time, on virus protection measures, its French director Frederic Duval said Tuesday on public broadcaster France-Info.

Duval called the reopening "great news,quot; for French workers, customers, and companies selling through Amazon. He said the company is committed to "the safety of our workers,quot; and is adapting its practices based on the guidance of government health authorities. Employees were paid while warehouses were closed.

Unions praised the court's rulings as a punishment for Amazon, arguing that the company placed profits above security as the virus quickly spread across France.

At least a dozen Amazon workers contracted the coronavirus before the stores closed, and one is still hospitalized, Enjalran said.

Amazon continued to do some business in France even when its warehouses closed, in particular serving as a platform for companies that sell on the site but take care of delivery themselves.

The company threatened to take the case to France's superior court, but said Tuesday it would suspend the case when the consultation with the unions is complete.

Amazon has not said how much money the company lost as a result of the closings. It dominates the online delivery market in France, with € 431 million in sales in 2018 and 11,000 employees. The company's global sales soared in the first quarter of this year, but profits declined due to rising delivery costs and virus protection.

Amazon became a lifesaver for many shoppers as much of the world was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that has also led to delays in delivery and growing complaints from workers who are concerned about the contagion while on the go. job.

___

Angela Charlton in Paris contributed.