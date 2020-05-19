Amazon Lands Norma Percy Series – Up News Info

Amazon Prime has taken American rights to the two-part documentary BBC and Art from BAFTA-winning filmmaker Norma Percy on Cuban history.

Cuba: the revolution and the world It tells the story of how Fidel Castro and his compatriots changed the world, talking to those involved in the country's history, including Cubans, Russians, and Americans.

Arte Distribution closed the deal with Amazon for the Brook Lapping and Temps Noir miniseries, while a number of other territories have also picked it up, including Hong Kong (TV HK), Latin America (Fox Latin America), Italy (Sky Arte) and Denmark (DR). CBC / Société Radio Canada pre-purchased the program in Canada.

Cuba: the revolution and the world has already premiered in Art in France and will be broadcast by the BBC in the UK as Cuba: Castro against the world.

Percy said: "It is a fantastic story of how, for 30 years, Fidel Castro used weapons and money from the Soviet Union to send Cuban forces across the continents to change the world."

"We have everyone at the heart of history: presidents, prime ministers, spies, revolutionaries, to take us behind closed doors and show us how Castro found new ways to undermine his powerful neighbor."

Cuba: the revolution and the world It is produced by Percy for Brook Lapping, and Serge Gordey, Martin Laurent and Tancrède Ramonet for Temps Noir. Delphine Jaudeau and Mick Gold are the directors.