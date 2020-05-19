Amazon documentary follows Spanish footballers – Up News Info

The so-called "golden generation" of the soccer players who won the World Cup of Stars in Spain will appear in an original Amazon documentary.

Four part series Living abroad It will highlight Xavi Hernández, David Villa, Javi Martínez and Juan Mata, who practice their profession outside of Spain in soccer leagues around the world.

Produced by Madrid-based Atresmedia Studios, the original will premiere on Prime Video on June 5 in the UK and Spain, promising an "inside look" at the lives of stars as they play in England, Japan, Qatar and Germany. .

Ricardo Cabornero, Amazon's chief video content manager, said the series will launch to coincide with the tenth anniversary of Spain winning the World Cup in South Africa.

%MINIFYHTMLc7f438330e7fa3be9a6aa46e6c2efb6815%

Living abroad It is an executive production by Jorge Pérez Vega and Ignacio Corrales, while Sonia López is the director.