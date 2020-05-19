Amanda Stanton defends driving to another state to fix her hair

The bigger the hair … the closer to God?
Former Single alum, Amanda Stanton, is proving that she will do everything possible for a new & # 39; murderer & # 39 ;.
On Monday night, the reality show personality revealed that she drove to another state so she and her daughters could fix their hair.
Stanton, who lives in California, documented her glamor shoot and travels to Arizona on her Instagram Stories.
"I drove very, very far to fix my hair and may have urinated on the side of a dirt road because I am afraid of using public toilets," Amanda said captioned one of her photos in Stories, which has already expired.
"But it was worth it," said another text, adding that he felt "like a new person."
In addition, he took a photo of her and her 8-year-old daughter. Kinsleynew hairstyles, and shared it with her main feed. "I've never been to a hair salon before in my life," he wrote.
Naturally, many criticized the Single shine for not only taking a road trip but also for grooming your hair during the course Coronavirus pandemic.
However, the reality show personality is defending his decision to travel to a different state.
"I have been very strict about staying home since 3/14. I haven't even been to the grocery store," she said in a statement that was shared in her Instagram stories on Tuesday.
She added: "I haven't fixed my hair since January and my stylist I've been doing for years SOLO opened her salon. I thought I'd rather when she ONLY opened than later when there were more people there."
The reality show personality also explained that he took some precautions and tried COVID-19. She said it came out negative.
"We are headed home and will be quarantined again before we see the family or anyone," he said. "Some might think that this is going to do everything possible to fix my hair, but honestly, I have nothing else to do and isolating myself for a couple of weeks when I got home was something I was willing to do."
She added: "To each his own! I am sure that I have been making responsible decisions during this time and I am proud of myself!"
the Single alum also addressed those who called her for uploading images and videos of her trip on social media.
"(I) published because I really don't think I have anything to hide. I choose to be honest with you when I can choose not to be," he continued. "I have seen many people traveling by plane, hanging out in groups, etc. and doing much worse and receiving NO hatred."
Closing her statement, Amanda said she felt she had been "really good,quot; at doing her part during the pandemic.
At this time, beauty salons and other beauty related businesses remain closed in California.
According to Los Angeles Times, Governor Gavin newsom He announced that more businesses would slowly reopen next month and hinted that salons are part of that plan. But it is not clear how that will be implemented.
All in all, it seems like the reality star is already ahead of the crowd in that department.
