Amanda Stanton defends driving to another state to fix her hair

The bigger the hair … the closer to God?

Former Single alum, Amanda Stanton, is proving that she will do everything possible for a new & # 39; murderer & # 39 ;.

On Monday night, the reality show personality revealed that she drove to another state so she and her daughters could fix their hair.

Stanton, who lives in California, documented her glamor shoot and travels to Arizona on her Instagram Stories.

"I drove very, very far to fix my hair and may have urinated on the side of a dirt road because I am afraid of using public toilets," Amanda said captioned one of her photos in Stories, which has already expired.

"But it was worth it," said another text, adding that he felt "like a new person."

In addition, he took a photo of her and her 8-year-old daughter. Kinsleynew hairstyles, and shared it with her main feed. "I've never been to a hair salon before in my life," he wrote.

Naturally, many criticized the Single shine for not only taking a road trip but also for grooming your hair during the course Coronavirus pandemic.