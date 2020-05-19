Alum & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Meghan King Edmonds moves in with Christian Schauf 6 months after Jim Edmonds split

Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds she has found a new love, six months after leaving it in public with her husband Jim Edmonds. Former cast member of "The Real Housewives of Orange County"Now he is dating businessman Christian Schauf.

A source tells In Touch that Meghan and Christian, who is hosting a podcast show titled "Life Uncharted," "have been seeing each other for a few months and are madly in love." The so-called insider information goes on to say, "They have a lot in common, and the two are really with each other."

According to the site, Bravo's student and founder of Uncharted Supply Company are currently spending time together in Utah, where he is from. The 35-year-old television personality and her children recently flew from Los Angeles to St. Louis, Miss., Where Jim lives, and left their daughter Aspen and the twins Hayes and Hart in the care of their father.

The source is even more excited about Christian's personalities who reportedly match Meghan's: "He's very down to earth. He's a good guy and the perfect catch." The source adds of the new couple: "Yes, this is still fairly new, but Meghan is very happy."

It is currently unknown how Meghan and Christian met. Your Uncharted Supply Company sells an emergency preparedness kit. The company's website describes him as "a serial adventurer, athlete, entrepreneur, and philanthropist … In his downtime, he helps the needy, performs charity work in the world's most dangerous cities, and pursues adventure. in every sense. "

The news of Meghan and Christian's romance comes less than a month after her husband Jim confirmed that she is dating Kortnie O & # 39; Connor, who previously had a threesome with him and Meghan. In mid-April, the former major league star turned to Instagram Stories to show them they were quarantined.

Their representative Steve Honig also confirmed their relationship and told Page Six that "Jim and Kortnie are in a relationship." Their representative further explained, "They have been quarantined together for the past few weeks and, like everyone else, they are trying to stay safe and healthy."