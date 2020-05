All the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks from the Cannes Film Festival

She is considered the most beautiful woman in the world and since her coronation as Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not turned around. She represented India globally with that beauty pageant and her career as an international face from the subcontinent continues after twenty-five years.

Attending one of the world's most popular and significant film festivals, Aishwarya began his Cannes red carpet journey in 2002 when Devdas debuted on a global platform. Her beautiful bright yellow sari had the world looking at this elegant lady. She then attended the film festival every year and continued to be one of the most anticipated celebrities on her international red carpet.

Every year the actress tried something new and amazed fashion dealers around the world. She stripped off some of the most elegant saris over the years, while keeping the fashion police at bay with her beautiful dresses and tailored couture.

She took the red carpet by storm in 2012 when she appeared after giving birth to her daughter, Aaradhya. Elegantly he took the red carpet with unmatched confidence and showed the world that style and glamor stop at nothing.

As this year's Cannes Film Festival was canceled due to the pandemic, we went over the entire look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from 2002 to 2019.