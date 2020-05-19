Alison Roman's New York Times column is on hold

Image: via Getty

Thanks to The Drama, it seems that the Internet will have to resist The next recipe: Alison Roman's New York Times the column is paused after that dust off with Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo earlier this month.

%MINIFYHTMLad5c281ed66269b8593428ca1ffc939015%%MINIFYHTMLad5c281ed66269b8593428ca1ffc939016%

The daily beast reports that he New York Times confirmed that Roman's column is "on temporary license." And although the document did not specify why, it seems a bit conveniently related to The Drama, in which Roman gave an interview on May 8 to The new consumer dragging Teigen and Kondo for allegedly selling out. It was not lost on the Internet that Roman, a white woman, criticized two Asian women for something that white women do all the time and, in some cases, for much more. harmful degree. He also didn't get lost in Teigen, who was deeply hurt by Roman's comments, and made it known to his followers.

Since then, Roman has apologized multiple times and Teigen graciously accepted his apology. (My colleague Lauren Evans wrote all the apologies and sorry using some unforgivable puns, so I'll personally need an apology as well.) Still, Roman hasn't posted a column as April 27; The Daily Beast says that one was supposed to run a few days after The Drama, but it was abandoned.

It is not clear whether the Times She has decided that Roman is no longer causing joy and threw her out, or if they are just waiting for a new scandal, so that Roman's next column is unrelated. Either way, for now it appears that Roman's Dutch ovens will be idle for some time.