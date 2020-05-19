Alison Roman's column in the New York Times ends after Chrissy Teigen's comments

As previously reported, Alison Roman sparked media contention when she criticized Chrissy Teigen for creating her culinary empire. After the possibly self-inflicted controversy, Roman's food column with The New York Times was put on hold, despite Alison apologizing profusely for his comments.

A New York Times spokesman told The Daily Beast reporters that the 34-year-old column was on hold for now. As noted above, Alison made some derogatory comments towards Chrissy earlier this month.

He accused Chrissy of being a "salesperson,quot; in the food world and also accused Mare Kondo of being a "hypocrite,quot;. During her conversation with The New Consumer, Alison stated that what Chrissy has done with her career is "very crazy,quot; for her.

Alison claimed that Chrissy released a successful recipe book and suddenly had "lines at Target." Also, Roman said it was not something she would aspire to as well, although she admitted that Chrissy was definitely making money from it.

Teigen then responded by stating that she was hurt by Roman's comments. As noted above, Roman apologized immensely for what he had to say about Chrissy. He stated that his comments were "frivolous, careless,quot; and that "he was very sorry."

As for Chrissy, on the other hand, Charisse Van Horn reported on May 11 that Teigen decided to take a break from social media after striking up a fight with Roman. She shared a post on her account in which she said that social media was bothering her a lot.

In her account, Chrissy stated that the comments from people online were too much for her, including accusations that her children were "Petri dish babies,quot; or saying she was involved in what social media called "Epstein's Island "

Teigen said everything seemed "a bit gross,quot; to him, so he had no choice but to take a break. It's unclear when Chrissy will be back, but many social media users wrote in their comments that they felt bad about what happened.



