Alicia Vikander: "It saddens me to say it, but the women are very hard with each other"

WAs a child in Gothenburg, Alicia Vikander dreamed of a life in tutus. At age 15, she moved to Stockholm and attended the Royal Swedish Ballet School, where she danced seven hours a day, six days a week. Ultimately, a chronic back injury ended her ambitions, but not before he had outfitted her for Hollywood. "I'm very good with pain", the Oscar-winning star of The Danish Girl Moments later, he rolls up his pants to reveal a recent scar on his knee. "Ski," he says in a scenic whisper, gesturing to his management team across the room. "But don't tell them."

A high pain threshold helped the 31-year-old woman with the 2018 Tomb Raider restart, for which she gained 12 pounds of muscle through weight training, rock climbing, swimming, and MMA fighting. Her Lara Croft was infuriated as a rude with bruised vulnerability; Her career, jump and fall was defined (naturally) by a ballet grace. Dance training was there too, in her laser-guided performance as a feminized android in Alex Garland's sleek sci-fi thriller Ex machina (2015) Adding a touch of artifice to the more natural movements (a raised eyebrow here, a nod of the head there), it was both fascinating and bewildering.

Vikander, who lives in Lisbon with Michael Fassbender, her husband and co-star in 2016 The light between the oceans – He finds me in a restaurant in central London. She is wearing a gray double breasted suit; A gold hand-shaped pendant hangs from her neck. Emanating joyous joy, he has an undetermined European accent suggesting that there is no fixed residence. After missing the opportunity to go to law school, he landed his first role in the 2010 movie. Pure, and in a couple of years, he had appeared as the Protected Kitty in Joe Wright Anna Karenina. Since then, he rarely returns to his homeland.





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

Today we are talking about your new Netflix movie Earthquake bird. Based on the Susanna Jones book and directed by Wash Westmoreland (Still alice, Colette), is a suspense film about a deadly love triangle in 1989 in Tokyo. It is pulpy and slow-burning, with shadows from the American noirs of the 1970s. And like Lucy Fly, a top-notch Swedish translator in Japan, Vikander is the best, her face a canvas of guilt, obsession, and stoic defiance. Vikander, who learned Japanese for the role in eight weeks, says the film is "not just a murder mystery, but a mystery to meet Lucy and find out if you can trust her."

A review of the book, written by AN Wilson and published in The Daily Telegraph in 2002, he called it "one of the best stories of female sexuality, that theme and mystery to any male reader." "I think female sexuality is a mystery to anyone," says Vikander when I quote the review. Is it a problem, I wonder, that some male critics see female sexuality as a mystery to solve? "Because of history, this masculine vision has been allowed to accumulate. In this case, it seems like it's more of a fantasy (from that critic) than he puts on other women than talking about the mystery of women. That's probably why it sounds wrong ".

Vikander was raised mainly by her mother, actress Maria Fahl Vikander, after the separation from her parents. She has been one of the many high-profile women in Hollywood pushing for change in an industry known for gender inequality and men's rights. In 2017, she signed an open letter against sexual abuse along with almost 600 other Swedish actresses. Three years earlier, he had filmed one of the last films produced by Harvey Weinstein, Tulip feverBut he hasn't said anything bad, despite the fact that she "heard he was an incredible bully and that he does anything to get what he wants."

When the Weinstein scandal broke, she recalled feeling "shocked and disgusted." However, before the #MeToo movement was activated, Vikander starred in a movie that now seems awkwardly prophetic. In Ex machina, portrayed a robot servant of Oscar Isaac's tech guru. The film was not only a reflection on the arrogance of humanity, but also, I suggest, an allegorical story about male ownership and the objectification of the female body. She agrees and adds: “Unfortunately, this is what the world tends to do to women. For me, (my character) was a girl in a cage that needed to get out. This is how I saw it. "

%MINIFYHTML32b705ede2ca9289f930ee6ccc2960b317%

Vikander's own body came under scrutiny when he picked up Angelina Jolie's cloak in the tomb Raider franchise. One of the most egregious criticisms was that her breasts weren't as pointy as Lara Croft's in the original 90's video game. Vikander admits that he felt "invasive". But, he adds, “the more people mentioned it, the more opportunities I had to speak out and people seemed to encourage it in the end. It was an opportunity to show a new type of female role model. "

Vikander has also experienced sexism on set. In fact, in 2018, he revealed that Julianne Moore came to her defense after a man made a gross joke at her expense while filming the 2014 fantasy. seventh son. "I was really embarrassed, and I would have laughed," said Vikander. fashion, without naming the culprit. "But Julianne turned to him and said, 'If you ever do that again, I'll leave here and I won't come back.' She just said, 'Don't say anything like that again.' She showed me that she had the power. "

When you meet Vikander, you get the feeling that he loves to talk about prejudice in Hollywood, although he rarely ends a sentence before jumping to his next thought. In addition to sexism and abuse, there is the age-old problem of actresses pitted against each other. Does she think this has started to subside?

"It saddens me to say this, but the women are very hard on each other," he says. "It is all based on history and what we have been taught growing up and what is standard in society. In fact, I did an unconscious bias course two weeks ago that was very interesting. Because the brains of the women have been wired to say, 'Oh it's a room, there must be like two women here and 18 men'. So if I'm going to make my voice heard, I'm going to really have to speak to have a chance. In recent years, the awareness that is spreading really changes the wiring of your brain and you realize that "no, wait a minute, this is a bit strange."

The most notable change, he says, is that more women are being hired on film sets. I mention that intimacy coordinators are hired more regularly to ensure that actors never feel uncomfortable during sex scenes. "I just found out about that," says Vikander. "Normally I just do one take and I don't bother doing two. It's … the most uncomfortable for anyone. You should never put anyone in that situation where that is taken advantage of."

Her nude scene with Eddie Redmayne in The Danish Girl, Tom Hooper's fictional biographical film by transgender artist Lili Elbe, was cute and pathetic. While images of him appeared in the tabloids, it was Redmayne's cast as one of the first people to undergo sex reassignment surgery that received the most inches of spine, with many representatives from the LGBT + community arguing that a real transgender woman should have been given the role. I put this on Vikander. "It's hard for me to talk about people in that situation, trans women and men," she says. "But I do believe in being an actor. I want anyone to be able to touch anything. In movements like this, you need to stand up and push for things to change. I think when trans men and women are playing cisgender and anyone can be ready for anywhere, that's where we want to go. "

For Vikander, the way forward is to ensure that equal opportunity is not just a fad. "He's having the opportunity to come into the room and be awake because, as we know, not so long ago women didn't have those opportunities," he says with a smile. "Now, we have come so far, fortunately, that change is happening."

Earthquake Bird is in theaters now; arrives on Netflix on November 15