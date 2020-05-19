Albany bar owner steps back in reopening defying governor's order – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – With determination and defiance, unmasked supporters crowded the sidewalks outside of Shady’s Hometown Tavern and Event Center in Albany.

"It is not surprising, I am surprised that there is no more to be honest with you," explained one of the hundreds in the crowd.

But any hope of being served, violating the governor's emergency shutdown order, faded just before noon.

Holding a megaphone to address his followers, bar owner Kris Schiffler explained, "Our attorney has advised us not to open the door."

Schiffler, owner of five other Shady's in other cities, struggled with tears as his staff served T-shirts and takeaways, but not customers.

Schiffler said the shutdown has cost companies a lot, so he will continue to fight on principle.

"Don't tell me it's about money that has never been. It's about freedom, it's about opening bars, restaurants, lounges," Schiffler yelled at the crowd.

The state filed a criminal complaint in the Stearns County District Court to block the planned violation. Late Monday morning, Judge Matthew Engelking granted the temporary restraining order, essentially blocking any reopening before June 1 or facing severe fines of up to $ 25,000 per day of violation.

Attorney General Keith Ellison says he understands the frustrations of small business owners like Schiffler, but he must respect state law.

"We should try to relax if we can safely. But we cannot do what we want just because we are frustrated by the circumstances, "Ellison adds." You must do it according to the law and you must be responsible. "

Local business owner Keith Sand, who operates a pheasant hunting farm in Avon, says it is too late for many.

"Ruining them is what he's doing," Sand said. "It was out of $ 50- $ 60,000 due to the closing, then I stayed open."

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe effort has already raised more than $ 207,000 for Shady's legal fees. A motion hearing is scheduled for Friday in the Stearns County District Court.

