Akon easily accepts the battle challenge & # 39; VERZUZ & # 39; by 6ix9ine

The stars of the hip-hop world have been exchanging songs as part of the popular Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Instagram Live series during the coronavirus blockade.

Singer Akon has accepted a challenge from rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine to fight on Instagram Live on Monday afternoon, May 18.

The stars of the R&B and hip-hop world have been going blow for blow as part of Swizz beatz and Timbaland"VERZUZ" series hugely popular during coronavirus blockade, with Ludacris and Nelly exchanging songs in the last round on Saturday night.

The next day, Tekashi stated that he wanted to participate in the action as well, and asked Akon to face him online, a challenge easily accepted by hit creator "Smack That".

"@ 6ix9ine challenged me to a battle tomorrow at 3:30 pm live on IG. HIS IGNITION (sic)," Akon announced.

Their musical battle doesn't seem to have anything to do with the official VERZUZ brand, but fans can tune in to the fun in both Akon (https://www.instagram.com/akon/) and Tekashi (https: // www .instagram .com / 6ix9ine /) Instagram pages at 3.30 pm ET.

MC "Fefe" was released from prison early last month (April) to serve the remainder of his sentence for gang-related crimes under home confinement.

He has been working hard to relaunch his career ever since, and recently released his first new song and music video for "Gooba" online.