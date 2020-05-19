Airlines can reopen international routes but many travelers are not ready to travel abroad – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KPIX) – Escalators run eerily empty at San Francisco International Airport. The tarmacs where the planes should load and unload are construction sites, and there are only five flights on the departure board.

"Right now, our passenger volumes are only about four percent of what we would normally see at this time of year," says OFS spokesman Doug Yakel.

But for the first time since the start of the pandemic, reservations are outpacing cancellations and some airlines are beginning to return to the international scene.

"More than a month ago, we have had no flights to Europe and, as of June 1, we will have limited service to Europe." We have Lufthansa that will launch the service to Munich and we have Swiss Air that will launch the service to Zurich. "

Even United Airlines is about to launch the service back to mainland China, with a problem.

"They will need the approval of the Chinese government to be able to do that," says Yakel.

In a world where wearing a face mask is required inside the airport and probably in flight, KPIX 5 asked when passengers would feel comfortable upon returning.

“I will feel comfortable when there is more structure in place. As a society, when I see that there is a vaccine or an antibody that makes us all feel safe, "said Michael Gratteri.

Gratteri's business partner Saurabh Bajaj plans to last at least half a year.

"My family lives in India. I feel that it is very difficult for me to travel to India at the moment and I think that if I need it, I could get on a plane in six months to visit my family, "Bajaj said.

Nicole Fratangelo is ready to escape right now.

"If people keep a safe distance, I really don't see a problem with that," he said.