Aid Fund Announced for East Bay Artists Affected by Pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – The City of Oakland and the Kenneth Rainin Foundation announced Monday that they launched a $ 625,000 relief fund for artists and art workers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. .

The East Bay / Oakland Relief Fund for Individuals in the Arts will offer direct grants of up to $ 2,000 to artists, art teachers, and non-profit art workers who are financially vulnerable to the pandemic, particularly artists from underserved communities. Grant recipients can use the funds for any financial hardship, according to the city and the Kenneth Rainin Foundation.

The San Francisco-based Cultural Innovation Center will manage the fund, which is supported by more than half a dozen philanthropic groups and foundations, as well as individual donors.

"Art and culture are woven into the fabric of Oakland," said Mayor Libby Schaaf. “And the work of these guardians of culture is needed more than ever to help us make sense of these difficult times. I am grateful to this public / private association of funders who have stepped forward to support our diverse arts communities. "

Applicants must be full-time residents of any of the counties, eligible or currently receiving state unemployment benefits and cannot have family or financial relationships with ICC boards, staff and executives or organizations that support the fund .

Applications are open until June 5 at 5 p.m. Grant recipients will be notified by June 12 and will be able to receive their funding by direct deposit or a check sent by mail. Applications can be completed on the website of the Center for Cultural Innovation.