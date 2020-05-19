Aid from Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor's house tests positive for COVID-19

Producer Boney Kapoor has reported that his domestic help Charan Sahu who worked At its Green Acres residence, the Lokhandwala Complex has tested positive for Coronavirus. He felt bad on Saturday night and Boney Kapoor sent him to tests and kept him isolated.

After receiving the test reports, the company authorities were informed, who in turn informed BMC. Immediately, BMC and the state government. Authorities began the process of taking him to a quarantine center.

Boney Kapoor gave an official statement: “Me, my children and the rest of the staff at the house are fine and none of us shows symptoms. In fact, we have not left our home since the blockade began. We thank the government. from Maharashtra and BMC for their prompt response. We will diligently follow the instructions and advice provided by BMC and its medical team. We are confident that Charan will soon recover and come home to us. "