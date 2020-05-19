Ahmaud Arbery almost bothered by police 2017 for hanging out in the park

Image: Associated Press %MINIFYHTML698ddfab689f4f3d722d7692cc39305f15%

Amid extremely valid questions (of which we already know the answers) about why the local police did not initially arrest Gregory and Travis McMichael for shooting and killing Ahmaud Arbery, we have now learned new and incredibly disturbing details about a 2017 incident in which local police officers attempted to annoy Arbery for simply being a black man hanging out in his car in a park. Unsurprisingly, they used classic racist excuses to justify their decision to take out their Tasers.

The 2017 incident involving Glynn County Police Officers Michael Kanago and David Haney was first reported for him Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but guardian has new details and a more complete account of what happened, and it is exactly what anyone with the slightest knowledge of how the police work in the United States would expect. In related news, Kanago and Haney, as well as other officers, were sued by a local resident in early 2019, who accused that the officers arrested her unfairly after they broke into the house where she slept. As the New York Times has reportedThe Glynn County Police Department has only 122 officers, but residents have sued it at least 17 times in the past decade.

According to Kanago's body camera images, that the guardian obtained and Fully published, Kanago ran the Arbery license and discovered that its license was suspended. Arbery, who is clearly (and justifiably) upset in the video, asked Kanago, "Can you give me my ID please? No one even drives the car. Why the fuck did you come here? Why the fuck did you come to fuck with me? I'm just relaxing in the park. "

"Why am I fucking with you? Do you want to know why I'm fucking with you? Keep your hand in your pocket, ”Kanago replied.

"I don't shit on shit, what the fuck are you fucking with me for?" Arbery asks again.

Kanago then tells Arbery that "this area is known for drug activity," and then asks another officer to come over, before telling Arbery to put his hands on his car and then search his body for weapons. "You don't bother me about anything, I work at Blue Beacon," Arbery told Kanago, who told Arbery that he was "here to look for criminal activity." "Criminal activity? I'm in a damn park. I work," Arbery replied, telling him shortly after that he was just rapping in the park.

Almost immediately after the arrival of Second Officer David Haney, Haney pulled out his Taser and pointed it at Arbery. Body camera images clearly show Haney trying to tease Arbery at least twice, but according to Kanago's subsequent police report, the Taser didn't work properly.

Despite the fact that Arbery did nothing more than hang out in the park, the officers ordered him to drop to the ground. “I have one day off a week, one day, one day off a week. I am trying to relax on my day off, brother. I wake up early in the morning trying to relax, "Arbery told Kanago and Haney as he sat on the floor. Kanago responded by referring to" gang and drug activity "and how Arbery's behavior made him" nervous "." Am I tied to some of that? "Arbery replied." I'm so upset that I work hard, six days a week, "said Arbery. Kanago and Haney allow Arbery to leave soon after, but not in their car.

Body camera footage continues with Kanago and Haney casually talking about how they think Arbery's car smells like grass, how "strange" it is for Arbery's car to park there and how "aggravated" they felt that Arbery was upset at being upset that the cops stopped him without a valid reason and then hardly prove it is not reason enough to be upset. Two other good old cops approach, and they all get into Arbery's car and debate if they see grass. "He is definitely doing much more than relaxing on a Tuesday morning," said Kanago.

Kanago, according to the guardianHe stated in his subsequent police report that he felt threatened by Arbery, writing that "veins were coming out of (Arbery's) chest, which made me feel like he was getting mad and could become physically violent towards me." If this reminds you of Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson's fucking statement that Michael Brown looked "like a devil" before shooting and killing Brown, and any of the countless times that police officers have justified violence with these kinds of racist excuses, you would be correct.

As the Arbery family attorneys said to the guardian"This appears to be just a glimpse of the type of scrutiny Ahmaud Arbery faced not only by this police department but, ultimately, by ordinary citizens like the McMichaels and their gang, who pretend to be police." Speaking of the McMichaels and their gang, activists and the Arbery family are calling William Bryan, the man who recorded the video of Gregory and Travis McMichael killing Arbery, also be arrested. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reportedly investigating Bryan's role in the Arbery murder.