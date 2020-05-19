After COVID-19 closes, cautious reopening of the Bay Area could be costly for businesses – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – As companies slowly reopen, officials ask two main questions: How can we afford to open up when the virus is still so dangerous, and how can we afford not to?

The Bay Area has been internationally acclaimed for closing early, paving the curve. But Teague Kernan, the owner of Tupelo in North Beach, wonders if we will be victims of our own success, given that many other parts of the country are reopening more quickly.

"San Francisco took the most cautious approach relative to almost anywhere else and I am really proud of the city for doing it," said Kernan. "I imagine we will probably be one of the last places to reopen."

The tension between saving lives and livelihoods is evident in the way different counties have issued different health orders.

Santa Clara now says that its reopening plans will begin on Friday. Contra Costa will start on Tuesday. San Mateo County is no longer issuing joint health orders with other Bay Area counties.

One thing they all have in common is the possibility of a spike, which means that many cases of COVID-19 occur at the same time.

Dr John Swartzberg, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, Berkeley, said policymakers and public health officials are pushing for the right balance as reopening increases.

"On the positive side, it's getting people back to work," said Swartzberg. “The downside is that it will put more people at risk for infection. It is a very delicate balance and I hope that we do it well everywhere. "