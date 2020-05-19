Adam Sandler and LeBron James develop basketball movie for Netflix

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Uncut Gems & # 39; and the Los Angeles Lakers star team up for a new movie called & # 39; Hustle & # 39; which will star in the first and produced by the second.

Adam Sandler has signed up to star in a new Netflix basketball movie produced by Lebron James.

In the new movie, "Hustle"Sandler will play an American basketball headhunter who is unfairly fired shortly after discovering a possible NBA superstar abroad, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We animals"director Jeremiah Zagar is on board as a director, with James signed on as producer and writers Taylor Materne and Will fetters writing the script.

The new project follows the critical success of the "Happy gilmore"The previous Netflix movie of the star"Uncut Gems", in which she played a New York jeweler whose addiction to gambling disrupts her business and searches for a precious gem.

Sandler, an enthusiastic basketball fan, will also star in the upcoming family movie. "Hubie halloween" beside Kevin James, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolphand another NBA legend Shaquille O & # 39; Neal.

James has moved into the entertainment sphere in recent years with his production company, SpringHill Entertainment, and is set to star in "Space Jam: A New Legacy," a sequel to the beloved 1996 movie starring the Los Angeles superstar. Chicago Bulls. Michael Jordan next to "Looney tunes"cartoon characters. It will come out next year 2021.