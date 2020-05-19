Adam Goodman Michael Bay Pandemic Lockdown Thriller Songbird – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Invisible narratives of former Paramount head of production Adam Goodman has partnered with Michael Bay to produce Singing bird, a pandemic thriller that plans to take an unusual approach to filming a movie in Los Angeles during the shutdown. It will begin production in five weeks, and could be the first film to shoot in the city.

The film will be directed by Adam Mason (In the dark), who wrote the script with Simon Boyes (Bad behavior) The filmmakers are providing remote training for the actors. None of the participants would say exactly how they plan to shoot a movie at a time when the guilds are still compiling their own security protocols so that production can resume. I've been told that the filmmakers behind Songbird have screened their plans for the guilds, and that they're ready to go.

The film is apparently a tense thriller in the spirit of Paranormal activity and Cloverfield. It takes place two years in the future. The pandemic has not disappeared. The locks have been reversed and then reset and it becomes even more severe as the virus continues to mutate. I don't think there are supernatural elements involved, but there is government conspiracy and paranoia and how it affects the cast of characters who remain locked up. Casting is underway now.

The film is low budget and funding is in place, but ICM Partners (which along with 3 representatives from Arts Mason) and Endeavor Content (WME reps Bay) will sell at the upcoming Virtual Cannes Market. There is a sizzle proof of concept that will be used to sell the image.

Bay produces alongside Invisible Narratives' Goodman and Eben Davidson, which is associated with Catchlight Studios and its founders Jeanette Volturno (former head of production at Blumhouse), Jason Clark (former producer of Seth Macfarlane), Marcei Brown, Jessica Malanaphy and Rick A Osako Cinematographer Jacques Jouffret (The Purge) has been a longtime Bay associate, and production designer is Jennifer Spence (Paranormal Activity & Annabelle) with casting by Nancy Nayor.

Goodman's passion at Paramount was this type of modest budget movie like the Paranormal activity movies, and was associated with Bay on nine projects during those years. It will be interesting to see it. They tell me that when shooting, there will never be people in the room together, and the rules of social distancing will be carefully followed. The scenes will be filmed after the crew has entered to prepare for the shooting, and there will be no scenes where the actors face facts. It's not exactly about the techniques that were used in finding movies, but the plan is to be as agile as possible.