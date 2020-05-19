'Access Hollywood' vet Rob Silverstein named showrunner of syndicated series Meredith’s People Magazine – Up News Info

Long time Access Hollywood producer and Live access Creator Rob Silverstein has been chosen as Executive Producer / Showrunner for Meredith Corp., the new and new syndicated half-hour daily television show based on the content of the brand from People magazine. Silverstein will oversee all aspects of the new show, which will launch on Meredith's local television markets in the fall of 2020. He will report to Gary Brown, senior vice president of content for the Meredith Local Media Group. Your position is effective immediately.

Rob is a veteran television producer and Hollywood veteran. He directed Access Hollywood for two decades, created and launched Access Live, and produced several Emmys and Golden Globes red carpet specials, "said Brown." We are delighted to have someone with Rob's extensive experience in this new adventure in syndicated programming. "

The half-hour television show will be inspired by the iconic mix of celebrities and inspiring human-interest stories including entertainment news, exclusive interviews, reports, beauty and style, true crimes, and more. The daily strip will air Monday through Friday in all 12 Meredith markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, Portland, Nashville, Kansas City, Hartford-New Haven, Greenville-Spartanburg, Las Vegas, Mobile-Pensacola, Flint- Saginaw and Springfield-Holyoke, MA.

Silverstein joined Access Hollywood As a weekend producer, he was promoted to executive producer in 1999. He was previously a senior producer on the American Gladiators series. He also served as a broadcast producer for the Fox News Front Page program; producer of CBS Sports; and executive sports producer for KMOX Radio in St. Louis.