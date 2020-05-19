ABC to Dedicate Special Coverage to Racial Divisions in Coronavirus Crisis – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLea6c1c2bb4b93f5951bc4f59931d699714%

EXCLUSIVE: ABC News will feature three days of special coverage on how the coronavirus has reflected, exposed, or exacerbated racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic divisions.

As of Wednesday, the reports, titled Pandemic: a divided nation, will appear on all platforms on the network. The series is based on statistics that show a disproportionate impact of the virus on African Americans and Latinos and other communities. For example, in New York City, African Americans are twice as likely to die from the virus, according to the network. In Washington, D.C., Latinos are seven times more likely to be infected than white residents.

Marie Nelson, senior vice president of integrated content strategy, said, “As the global COVID-19 pandemic developed into a black, brown, and working-class epidemic in the United States, we quickly recognized the urgent need to tell more stories of these communities. "She said the project started about a week and a half ago and will be launching more stories and projects across the network.

Related story International box office: a look at the weekend numbers as some markets, hesitant, return to the cinema

Nightline will present co-host Juju Chang in the Bronx, seen as the epicenter of the US pandemic. In the US, with conversations with residents, including a bus driver dealing with the loss of co-workers and a Latino doctor working to push the tests, as well as Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY); Byron Pitts will report from Jackson, MS, including interviews with an immigrant, detained in ICE raids last year, talking about dangerous conditions at a local meat-processing plant; And Deborah Roberts will look at the Chicago suburbs, where she highlights a house where family members work like Amazon and a meat processing plant, but are trying to limit exposure to the virus.

In News of the world tonight with David Muir, Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman will travel to the Navajo Nation in the Southwest to see the devastating impact of the pandemic and how they are trying to maintain traditions amid closure measures; Correspondent Alex Pérez reports from Chicago on how the city is dealing with the epidemic and ongoing armed violence; Adrienne Bankert visits the Bronx and highlights groups like the East Side House Settlement, which helps families with issues like remote learning, food shortages, and job insecurity.

Good morning america It will present senior national correspondent Paula Faris with a report on the role of The Boys and Girls Club in providing childcare to essential workers, and cross-platform reporter Rachel Scott interviewing Howard University officials about her offer of free tests coronavirus in affected communities in El capitolio.

The view He will present Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as a guest Thursday, speaking about racial disparity in the coronavirus epidemic.

The current special Pandemic: what you need to know to present Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves; Jonathan Nez, the President of the Navajo Nation; Birmingham, AL, Mayor Randall Woodfin; Monica Goldston, CEO of Prince George's County Schools; and Fawn Weaver, the African American woman who owns a whiskey distillery. The special airs in GMA3: Strahan, Sarah and Keke, and later in the afternoon at 4 PM ET on ABC News Live.

On the network transmission channel, ABC News Live Prime, Host Linsey Davis will watch a Brooklyn neighborhood where a boy mourns the loss of his mother, and now lives with his grandmother but doesn't know yet if his school will open in the fall. Correspondent Diane Macedo will profile a family from Illinois and Texas with a mixed immigration status who is trying to discern if they may be eligible for COVID-19 benefits; Scott will analyze the experiences of the wealthiest and poorest neighborhoods in Washington, D.C .; and Roberts will highlight black leaders trying to save their own neighborhoods.

The special coverage will also include content on ABCNews.com and GMA Digital, as well as a FiveThirtyEight project that will include test access maps between different communities.

ABC Audio Start here The podcast, presented by Brad Mielke, will look at the intersection of COVID-19 and race, including how the crisis could exacerbate historical inequities. There will also be special editions of the daily radio podcast. COVID-19: what you need to know, presented by Aaron Katersky, and Friday from Radio News Magazine Perspective, presented by ABC News Radio presenter Cheri Preston. The network also offers reports through ABC NewsOne, the affiliated service of ABC News, while some of the ABC O & Os are also doing their own special reporting and municipalities.

MaryAlice Parks serves as supervising producer at Pandemic: a divided nation.