A woman marries a man who rescued her during a mass shooting in Las Vegas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML429b5d3f52f49d3bf1adc0964a84d88414%

– A Canadian woman married the California man who saved her life during the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the United States.

"I felt safe with him, I didn't want to leave his side," Chantal Melanson, 29, told People. "In many ways, it saved my life."

Melanson met her future husband Austin Monfort, from San Diego, at a popular country bar in Las Vegas the day before the Mandalay Bay shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 800. They were both in town for Route 91 Harvest, a three-night country music. festival.

"It was so easy to talk to him that it seemed like we knew each other forever," he said.

The following night, Melanson met with Monfort and joined 22,000 concertgoers to watch the performances on the last night of the event in the open air. As they watched Jason Aldean perform, the couple heard a series of loud thumps.

"We were listening to music having a good time," recalled Monfort, 24. "Until we realized that the noises weren't fireworks, they were gunshots."

According to Monfort, he felt a "sense of responsibility,quot; to protect Melanson.

“I felt that not only did I have to go out, but also her. Keeping her quiet and taking her out kept me calm and didn't allow me to panic, "he said.

Melanson said she remembers looking into Monfort's eyes "trying to make sense of it all."

"The next thing I knew, Austin was holding my hand and we were running around the grounds trying to get to safety," he recalled.

The couple stayed together throughout the night before separating in the morning to return to their respective homes.

Melanson and Monfort kept in touch and formed a relationship while processing the trauma. They got engaged in March 2019 and got married in a San Diego court, as documented on their mutual Instagram page titled tragedytolove.

Unfortunately, plans to hold a traditional wedding ceremony were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.