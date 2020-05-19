"A Very Hard Pill to Swallow,quot;: Fort Snelling Cemetery to Give Up Memorial Day Ceremony Due to Pandemic – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Like many things, Fort Snelling National Cemetery is also affected by COVID-19, according to deputy cemetery director John Knapp.

"I think for everyone in America, and certainly for those who honor and revere veterans, it is a very difficult pill to swallow," said Knapp.

For over 80 years, and through all the elements, Fort Snelling has held a public ceremony on Memorial Day. But even this cemetery is not immune to a pandemic.

"Unfortunately, and it is with a sad heart that we have to tell the nation in this national cemetery that it will not hold a public ceremony as we traditionally do," Knapp said.

They will hold a private ceremony, but with only a few people. A virtual prerecorded ceremony is available to view on their Facebook page.

Also lacking is an organized flag placement, in which nearly 200,000 American flags are placed at grave sites.

Each year, over Memorial Day weekend, Fort Snelling receives around 50,000 visitors Saturday through Monday. Those visitors are still welcome, provided emphasis is placed on social distancing.

"You are certainly welcome to visit the grave of your loved ones and decorate that grave as you normally would with flowers and your own flag if you choose," said Knapp.

Rocky Borchardt stands with "Flags for Fort Snelling,quot;, the organization that turns off Memorial Day flags.

"This is my way of giving them back everything they have done to serve our country," said Borchardt.

They have around 6,000 volunteers who make it their mission to honor fallen heroes. This year, they will still accept applications if a family wants a flag, but they won't come out as a group.

"We sincerely waited until the last second, because we really hoped to find some kind of solution," said Borchardt. "We knew in our hearts that it was the right decision."

