A look at weekend numbers abroad as some markets return to theaters – Up News Info

What a difference a year makes, and a pandemic. Right now in 2019, Pokémon Detective Pikachu It was the number 1 movie in 72 markets with a frame of $ 54 million at the international box office while John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum he pulled out he pulled out a hit of $ 35 million in 66 and Avengers Endgame He still had stones in abundance. As some overseas markets begin to open with the gradual decline in coronavirus blockades, and as we backtrack from reporting tourniquets abroad, it is clearly a very different picture that includes social distancing and lack of concessions in some areas. (See below for breakdowns on some of the markets that are back in action.)

Although it is very slow, some offshore markets are returning to operations and last weekend we saw business in some of the main ones, while some smaller centers are looking for anxious clients and others are simply going back to what is available. And that's not much: theaters are in a gradual phase of introduction that is seeing catalog title relaunches, largely on single screen or independent movie theaters and, significantly in Germany, drive-ins driving the deal. None of the major circuits in Europe are opening at the moment, and they probably won't until the end of June, as they prepare their teams for the new normal.

Cineworld CEO Mooky Griedinger, whose Cinema City subsidiary circuit is the largest in the Czech Republic and has theaters in Central Europe, tells Up News Info that it made no financial sense at the moment for his screens to reopen. Without a new product and a concession ban in the Czech Repuplic and Bulgaria, for example, it is better to wait. "We prefer to wait three to four weeks. All the cinema openings are very good news, but we must take them step by step ”. He expects all Cineworld theaters to be back in late June / early July.

So May is a kind of trial month, and June will be, too, though more study library titles are expected to be offered, while a few photos whose releases were on the cover just as the coronavirus outbreak began to spread as well they can get spaces. And all this, since there is a collective encouragement until the first new movie hits the markets. Currently expected to be Christopher Nolan Beginning Warner Bros, followed by Disney Mulan both in July.

In the meantime, here is a snapshot of what happened this weekend in the overseas centers that are currently in operation, even if only to a limited extent (figures are gathered from various sources):

The biggest new market for the fray in this session was Germany with 1.1M euros ($ 1.2M) in 24 titles from Thursday to Sunday. That's an 11% increase over the past weekend, though they're mostly drive-in theaters that account for the bulk of the shots. Six cinemas in Hesse were able to open this framework as the country's states are being deployed in a tiered mansion. Constantin & # 39; s Perfect strangers, the 2019 number 1 local title, is still at the top of the overall chart (at $ 131.5K in 60 locations, everyone coming in, we understand), followed by Warner Bros & # 39; jester ($ 101.6K / 51), from Lionsgate Knives out ($ 86K / 38), German photo The Kangaroo Chronicles ($ 85K / 53) and from Sony Bad Boys For Life $ 75K / 35).

Other German states, such as North Rhine-Westphalia and Saxony, will start reopening later this month.

Particularly in the case of drive-in movies, family movies are affected as screenings are made late at night and families are unable to watch a movie at this time with more than two people per car. Titles that lean toward older teens and childless millennials (for example, horror, drama, etc.) are doing better in most markets.

Korea, which began opening in late April, raised $ 1.12 million on its top 10 titles in the previous session. They were directed by Arclight Escape from Pretoria with Daniel Radcliffe, who raised $ 261K on 529 screens to raise the local cume to $ 484K through Sunday. From Spain The platform It was No. 2 with $ 202K from 228. Disney released. The call of nature that landed at n. # 3 with $ 141K from 505 screens. Woody Allen & # 39; s A rainy day in New York, in its second week, has $ 538K until this weekend. Also notable, DreamWorks Animation / Universal’s Trolls World Tour, which premiered in movie theaters and on VOD three weeks ago on the market, is still playing at 126 locations and has racked up $ 880K racked up in theaters. Trolls It only plays in Megabox cinemas, which represent 18% of the market share.

Australia has a sparse amount of open theaters with a gross income of $ 44K from the top 5 movies including Jumanji: The Next Level, Sonic The Hedgehog, The Invisible Man, Bloodshot and Frozen 2.

In Asia, Japan It has some active screens, although none in Tokyo or Osaka. The box office on the market was $ 13K this weekend for the top 10 movies on 82 sites. They were dominated by relaunches of WB titles that include Birds of Prey, Mask Ward, Mad Max: Fury Road, Just Mercy, Blade Runner and Richard Jewell. Also in the Top 10 were those of Disney A hidden life and Fox Bohemian Rhapsody With 1917 and Yesterday, both locally launched by Toho.

Hong Kong It was backed with 100% of its theaters running. Box office there was around $ 550K for the Top 10, led by Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna and followed by a Taiwanese horror photo The curse of the bridge. Local films and other Asian films made up most of the rest with Sony Bloodshot and from Uni Trolls and Emma Also in the mix.

In Taiwan, the Top 10 won $ 236K, led by a relaunch of the local title The last Emperor at around $ 76K from 34 locations. This was followed by a mix of local photos and non-US imports. In Taiwan, some theaters never closed during COVID, including Vue International's 20-screen SBC multiplex.

New Zealand It also started opening some sites with around $ 17K coming from the Top 10, including Emma, ​​JoJo Rabbit, The Invisible Man, Parasite, Call of the Wild and Knives out.

In the Nordics, IcelandThe few open cinemas earned $ 24K from 16 movies. They were directed by local comedy. The last fishing tripwhile Tom Hardy-starrer Capone was new with $ 3,800 in second place and Disney & # 39; s Ahead He came in third with $ 3,400. Norway, which started operations again last weekend, is doing solid business, and we are waiting for the latest update.

Elsewhere, Bulgaria With about 6% of theaters open, it was back online this weekend, too. They are understood to be single-screen sites and box office reports have been scarce. A representative of the Cinemax theater in southwest Bulgaria located in Blagoevgrad, told Up News Info that they only sold around five tickets this weekend because people did not go out. The representative said that the low participation was a product of concern about COVID, as well as the lack of new titles. Tickets were priced at $ 1, and this person believed the situation was similar in the few other theaters operating across the country.

The Czech Republic just had its second weekend and made $ 716K of the top 20 movies on the market. They were dominated by a mix of local documentaries. V SitiFrom Disney Ahead, Uni / Blumhouse & # 39; s The huntcomedies Vlastníci and Chlap Na Střídačku with a small space for The Invisible Man, Sonic The Hedgehog, 1917, The Gentlemen, Bloodshot, Ford V Ferrari, Hobbs & Shaw and Parasite.