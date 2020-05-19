A look at the latest updates on COVID-19

Colorado hospitalizations continue to decline with 460 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down from a peak of 888 simultaneous hospitalizations in mid-April. The number of deaths statewide increased to 1,224 with 129,159 people tested and 22,202 confirmed cases.

The state aims to increase testing in the coming months after Gov. Jared Polis said free coronavirus testing is now available to anyone with symptoms. Polis also allocated $ 1,674 billion in federal funds for the state's COVID-19 relief.

Here are the updates for May 18.

